Stranger Things Star Jospeh Quinn Was Panicked Over American Acccent

The fourth season of Stranger Things has come and gone, but the Internet's love for Eddie Munson hasn't waivered. The character played by Joseph Quinn was introduced this season, and the Internet immediately fell in love with him. In fact, he even caught the attention of some celebrities. There's been a lot of reactions to Eddie's ending and a whole bunch of adorable fan art. While the world may view Quinn's performance as flawless, the British actor recently admitted that he was pretty nervous about having to do an American accent.

"You feel like a sociopath," Quinn explained in an episode of the Off Menu podcast (via Insider) after Ed Gamble complimented his accent. "After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?'" He added, "I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it ... and he was like 'Dude, I can't save you, but I promise you it's gonna be fine.'"

Quinn has shared in other recent interviews what it's been like having Eddie become a sensation overnight.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

"I just wanted to show someone that felt real," Quinn recently said when talking to Netflix. "And what was so fun was doing that with someone that looked so extraordinarily kind of odd – to me, anyway ... I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted. There are situations we're in where we feel like we can be very assertive and brave and bold and command space. And then there are situations where you don't feel like that, and you can feel the opposite, but you're still the same person."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.