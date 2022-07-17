Stranger Things Fans Are Obsessed With Making Eddie and Chrissy Art
The newest season of Stranger Things has been a big hit with fans, and folks especially loved the addition of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead! Sadly, Eddie did not survive the final episode, but that's not stopping fans from creating their own version of Eddie's ending. Many people on Twitter are wishing the character could have ended up with Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) who also sadly died at the hands of Vecna. There are tons of artists who ship the characters, which means lots of Chrissy and Eddie or "Eddissy" fan art is floating around Twitter.
"Eddie would have to step on Jason's shoes pretty intensely," Quinn recently told Netflix when asked about an Eddie and Chrissy romance. "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit." He added, "I really loved the scene that I got to do with Grace Van Dien in the woods in Episode 1."
Quinn has been blowing up thanks to Stranger Things, and he recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about fan reactions to his character.
"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn shared after the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."
You can check out some of the art made by Stranger Things fans who love Chrissy and Eddie below...
Dream Team
Chrissy and Eddie 💔#StrangerThings #eddiemunsonfanart pic.twitter.com/6s2UrSHwqU— Niki🦇 (@ninikiwitch) July 8, 2022
Love Them
You know, you’re not what I thought you’d be like #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NK0bSo9Sn1— Ao ⭐🦆 (@_AoClover) July 10, 2022
Fans Having Plans
hey duffer brothers let me take care of them #StrangerThings #Eddissy #eddiemunson #ChrissyCunningham pic.twitter.com/xGdagKA68I— kenz (@eddicmvnson) July 15, 2022
Too Cute
So I drew Eddie and Chrissy having a reading afternoon 👉👈💗✨ #StrangerThings #eddiemunsonfanart #ChrissyCunningham pic.twitter.com/ddZfxBoBxQ— 𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗼𝘄⁷🌼ฅ•ω•) (@nownow_42) July 12, 2022
A Fun Twist
Hear me out lollipop chainsaw but it’s Chrissy and vampire headless Eddie#StrangerThings #eddiemunson #chrissyxeddie pic.twitter.com/u91Ek2iinV— 𝙡𝙞𝙡 𝙗𝙧𝙪𝙟𝙖 ପ(๑•ᴗ•๑)ଓ (@itscorrynn) July 13, 2022
Boyfriend Eddie Rules
Eddie Munson would totally give Chrissy grand entrances like this and she will blushed so hard 😩🤍
Artist: inverted.typo on tumblr pic.twitter.com/FM6QLO4ivF— grace van dien defender 💕 (@heyitskaaas) July 13, 2022
Wholesome
Eddie and chrissy #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/IqWTMrHEIM— Ninish 🏴 0wen WiIson simp account (@anisabdghanii) July 13, 2022
Whoa
so many amazing gifts today but the eddie, chrissy and baby jason dolls were peak— Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) July 10, 2022
thank you all so much for an incredible con! @Mtlcomiccon #mtlcomiccon pic.twitter.com/AHteRMIUF1
Fantastic Fic
i love those fics where chrissy goes to eddie's trailer but she realizes when eddie's near the clock sounds dissappear so she asks if she can stay the night just once bc she feels awful but she can't sleep alone but *gasp* there's only one bed and she insists he stays with her 🫣 pic.twitter.com/QgClyBmd6S— ☁️ sal ☁️ (@buriedbloom) July 13, 2022
"Chrissy, This Is For You"
Eddie and Chrissy#StrangerThings #ChrissyCunningham #EddieMunson pic.twitter.com/N0aWJyjv8f— Edge Piece (@edgepiece_art) July 6, 2022
Vecna Wouldn't Stand A Chance
Eddie would learn all of Chrissy’s favorite songs✨❤️🔥#edissy #hellcheer #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/GMefCTw2rA— 👹Max @ God Complex👹 (@celebillustrate) July 15, 2022
In Conclusion
Eddie y Chrissy 🥺🥹 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/uUuLEZPyyj— ANDRU (@andrugeek) July 5, 2022