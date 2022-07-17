Stranger Things Fans Are Obsessed With Making Eddie and Chrissy Art

The newest season of Stranger Things has been a big hit with fans, and folks especially loved the addition of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead! Sadly, Eddie did not survive the final episode, but that's not stopping fans from creating their own version of Eddie's ending. Many people on Twitter are wishing the character could have ended up with Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) who also sadly died at the hands of Vecna. There are tons of artists who ship the characters, which means lots of Chrissy and Eddie or "Eddissy" fan art is floating around Twitter.

"Eddie would have to step on Jason's shoes pretty intensely," Quinn recently told Netflix when asked about an Eddie and Chrissy romance. "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit." He added, "I really loved the scene that I got to do with Grace Van Dien in the woods in Episode 1."

Quinn has been blowing up thanks to Stranger Things, and he recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about fan reactions to his character.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn shared after the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

You can check out some of the art made by Stranger Things fans who love Chrissy and Eddie below...