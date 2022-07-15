Stranger Things 4 Star Noah Schnapp Speaks Out on His Internet Feud with Doja Cat





Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp unintentionally found himself in the crosshairs of pop artist Doja Cat earlier this month after he shared Instagram DMs between the two to his TikTok. "Noah can u tell Joseph [Quinn] to hmu," Doja Cat wrote, seeking contact with the Eddie Munson actor. "Wait no. Does he have a gf?" Doja Cat was not too pleased with Schnapp publicizing the exchange, saying the 17-year-old actor's behavior was "like borderline snake s--t" on her Instagram Live. Given Schnapp's age, many pushed back on the 26-year-old Doja Cat explicitly calling him out. The numbers didn't lie either, as Doja Cat lost nearly 200,000 followers on her Instagram after the livestream, while Schnapp gained almost 2 million.

"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing," Doja Cat said in her Instagram Live. "When you're that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t. I'm trying to be super fair. You do dumb s–t, you say dumb s–t, you f–k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You're supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f–k-ups so I don't f–k up again."

Things have simmered significantly since Doja Cat's now-infamous Instagram Live, as Schnapp revealed to Variety that the two have buried the hatchet.

"I'm super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted,'" Schnapp said. "It was all good. I love her. I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but, like, in reality, it's like a two minute thing."

This comes one day after Schnapp first mentioned it was all water under the bridge between him and the "Say So" singer.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music," Schnapp wrote in a TikTok comment. "No hard feelings."

Schnapp can be seen in latest season of Stranger Things, which is streaming on Netflix.