Stranger Things Star Tweets Reunion Photo and Fans Can't Handle It

When it comes to Stranger Things, there are many romantic ships and many romantic ship wars, and the fourth season brought about an unexpected new pairing. The newest season was a big hit with fans, and folks especially loved the addition of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Sadly, Eddie did not survive the final episode, but that's not stopping fans from shipping him with Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) who also died at the hands of Vecna. In fact, there's a ton of amazing "Eddissy" fan art floating around social media. Turns out, Quinn and Van Dien have become pals, and a new photo of them together has the Internet jumping for joy.

"hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻," Van Dien captioned the post. The post currently has over 150,000 likes, and the fans in the comments are beyond thrilled. You can check out the tweet below:

hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/MmuZ1mPZ55 — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) August 26, 2022

"Eddie would have to step on Jason's shoes pretty intensely," Quinn recently told Netflix when asked about an Eddie and Chrissy romance. "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit." He added, "I really loved the scene that I got to do with Grace Van Dien in the woods in Episode 1."

In another recent interview with The Guardian, Quinn shared that he listened to a tremendous amount of era-specific metal music to prepare for his role in Stranger Things. "I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn't going to happen," Quinn told the paper. "Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal – Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio – and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.