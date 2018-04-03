‘Stranger Things’ Announced For Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights never shies away from pulling out all the stops for their annual event, offering guests the opportunity to step into the world of their favorite scary movies and TV series. This year’s festivities could be one of their biggest yet, giving visitors the chance to explore the Upside Down from Netflix’s Stranger Things. Check out a teaser of the attraction above.

For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore are partnering with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to life at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events. Fans of the series will get the chance to brave the Upside Down and confront the supernatural as each park debuts all-new mazes inspired by season one of the critically-acclaimed series.

The parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down that terrorized the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in Netflix’s mega-hit Stranger Things, will bring the chittering, predatory Demogorgon to Halloween Horror Nights to stalk unwitting guests as they encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from the mesmerizing series.

Working collaboratively with Netflix, along with the creators and executive producer of the blockbuster series—Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy, the mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore will be authentic representations of Stranger Things, designed to transport guests into artfully recreated scenes and storylines. From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights, and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 14 in Hollywood and Orlando and on Friday, September 28 in Singapore. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Select tickets and vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, or Universal Studios Singapore, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

[H/T Universal Studios]