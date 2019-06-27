Strangers Things Star Finn Wolfhard Posts Stylish Photo of the Party

After what felt like an endless wait, the third season of Stranger Things is finally hitting Netflix next week. The show’s cast have started to promote the film, and some are even sharing delightful photos of the cast on social media. The latest post comes from Finn Wolfhard, the actor best known for playing Mike Wheeler. The young actor recently took to Instagram to share a group shot of everyone’s favorite party.

View this post on Instagram Thanks @lovebryan (📷) and Dave Itzkoff and @nytimes A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

“Thanks @lovebryan (📷) and Dave Itzkoff and @nytimes,” Wolfhard wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the image features all of the series’ “kids” (they’re growing up so fast), which includes Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

The photographer, Bryan Derballa, also posted the photo and shared some more details:

“Stranger Danger! Shot the cast of @strangerthingstv for @nytimes. It’s online today and in print on Sunday. Millie came in hot and took over DJing, playing Lizzo at full volume before the others could’”put on Green Day or something’. It was chaos, especially when the smoke alarm went off. Somehow it all came together. Thanks @christyyyyk for the shoot. I’ll post some more from the story and outtakes over the weekend.”

You can see more of Derballa’s work here.

Many people commented on the Wolfhard’s post, clearly loving seeing the gang back together.

“Can I join the band???,” the official Netflix account replied.

“Wow, cast party!!,” actor Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) added.

“WOW THE FITS 🔥🔥🔥,” the official Stranger Things account wrote.

In addition to the younger cast members, Stranger Things 3 will also star Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove).

What are you hoping to see in Stranger Things 3? Tell us in the comments!

The new season of Stranger Things drops on Netflix on July 4th.