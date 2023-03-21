Supernatural Thriller Podcast The Lesser Dead Sets Release Date

Podcast studio Echoverse has announced the premiere date for their first series, The Lesser Dead. The new scripted supernatural thriller series will debut Monday, March 27th exclusively on Wondery+. The Lesser Dead is an adaptation of Christopher Buehlman's darkly comedic novel of the same name and stars Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, Palo Alto), Danny Huston (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Saul Rubinek (Hunters, Warehouse 13).

"We're tremendously proud of this imaginative and gripping series and couldn't think of a better home for its premiere than a platform like Wondery+ who have set the bar for high-quality audio experiences," said Mark Stern, President of Echoverse.

The Lesser Dead is set in "wild-and-wooly" 1978 New York City and embeds the listener in a colony of vampires led by the formidable Margaret McMannis (Driver). The story is narrated by one of her clan members, Joey Peacock (Kilmer), an irreverent, eternally young 19-year-old who (quite literally) never grew up. When a dangerous new adversary enters their world. Margaret and Joey's unconventional family of vampires must come together before it's too late.

The Lesser Dead is executive produced by Stern along with Buehlman, Driver, Kilmer, and City Film Entertainment's Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin (Howard's End, The Hoax, The Last Tycoon). The Lesser Dead is produced by SALT Audio and directed by Dan Blank. The Lesser Dead is the first scripted audio series from Echoverse which has more than two dozen scripted and unscripted projects i the works with talent that includes Mike Mignola, Paul Feig, Neal Baer, Jack Quaid, Alison Pill, and Kate Mara.

The Lesser Dead premieres Monday, March 27th on Wondery+ for subscribers. Sixty days after its premiere, the series will be available on all podcasting platforms.

