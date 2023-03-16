That Was Pretty Scary: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody Team Up For New Horror Podcast

When it comes to horror, Freddie Prinze Jr. is no stranger to the genre. One of the actor's first big roles was playing Ray Bronson in I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, a part he reprised the following year in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and might be playing again in the future. Now, Prinze Jr. is teaming up with his friend and frequent collaborator, Jon Lee Brody, for a new horror podcast called That Was Pretty Scary. Brody is also quite familiar with the genre having worked on many projects with Atomic Monster creator James Wan. In fact, you can spot Brody in the 2021 horror hit Malignant as Officer Lee. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Brody about the pod from Wondery and Morbid Network, which is now available on all podcast platforms.

"On the surface, our podcast may look like your run-of-the-mill rewatch and discuss podcast," Brody explained. "And while that is one element, we also take you back to the time when a movie came out. Talk about the state of the industry and the world at the time. And also where Freddie Prinze Jr. and myself were at that time, if we were born. I think it's important to know the true origins of a film, but balance it with viewing it through the lens of today. And on top of it, you get to know Freddie and me a little better each week."

Full Interview with Jon Lee Brody

ComicBook.com: What's your favorite horror movie?



Jon Lee Brody: Tough to say because the beauty of horror is there's so many subcategories, and I love 'em all for different reasons. I love studio classics like Jaws or The Exorcist. Or Korean horror films like A Tale of Two Sisters or The Wailing. But also B-movies like The Stuff or Chopping Mall or Killer Klowns From Outer Space. And horror is the genre that needs to constantly evolve because you can't be formulaic when you're trying to scare people. So I'm always finding new horror movies to fall in love with. But if I have to choose one I'll just say Malignant even though that's totally biased! [Laughs]

CB: Favorite franchise?



JLB: Again hard to say. There's Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Chucky. I'll just be biased again and say The Conjuring.

CB: Favorite villain?



JLB: Officer Lee from Malignant. Kidding. I wasn't a villain. At least I don't think so?

CB: What inspired you to talk horror movies after putting a lot of focus on comic book and gaming content with GEGGHEAD?



JLB: Horror has always been a passion for Freddie and myself. It was always part of the plan to incorporate horror content. The opportunity with Morbid Network and Wondery presented itself. And now here we are!

CB: Do you have any special guests planned? Any ideal guests?



JLB: We do have guests planned but nothing I can announce yet. As far as ideal guests, I'd love to talk to someone like Jordan Peele because he really is such a student of the genre and offers such a cool perspective. So getting insight into that would be very cool, inspiring, and educational. But I'd also love to talk to someone like Don Coscarelli the director of Phantasm and shine a light on his film. Or an OG like Roger Corman. It's a long list!

CB: Any horror movies you haven't seen that you're excited to watch?



JLB: There's some foreign horror films that I haven't gotten to watch yet, so I'm looking forward to eventually diving into those. And then rewatching old school flicks like Nosferatu or The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari that I haven't seen in a while is something I look forward to as well.

The first episode of That Was Pretty Scary is now available on all podcast platforms. Wondery+ subscribers get the episodes a week early.