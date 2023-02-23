High Strange: New Podcast Interviewing Alien Abductees Reveals First Trailer (Exclusive)

Unidentified flying objects have been dominating the news cycle, and one new podcast hopes to get to the bottom of whether or not aliens are among us. ComicBook.com can reveal the first look or sound, rather, of High Strange, a new podcast coming soon from Payne Lindsey and Tenderfoot TV. Check the trailer out above.

Launching March 23rd, High Strange will unravel the phenomena behind UFO encounters and sightings, even bringing those who claim they've been abducted by alien crafts. In one example, the show's first episode will feature Travis Walton the subject of a highly-publicized UFO incident in 1975. At the time, Walton was working in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona when he went missing for five days and six hours. Though an extensive search was launched, Walton wasn't found in the woods, instead reappearing alongside a rode some 30 miles away.

"HIGH STRANGE is a new limited eight part investigative podcast series from award-winning documentary filmmaker, Payne Lindsey," a synopsis for the podcast reads. "Unraveling the phenomena of UFO encounters and sightings – it's a true crime story that shines light on real-life coverups, infamous cases, and challenges our own common misconceptions. Pop culture's fascination with the Sci-Fi genre has created stigmas about UFOs and HIGH STRANGE wants to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the strange happenings way up high."

Hosted by Tenderfoot founder Payne Lindsey, High Strange is currently being billed as a eight-episode limited series.

Are aliens real?

That's the million-dollar question researchers continuously spend tireless hours researching. To date, no definitive proof of extraterrestrial life has been confirmed by an active official. Though administration officials have tempered on their messaging, there was a moment shortly after news of the crafts first broke one high-ranking official publicly said he wouldn't rule out alien or extraterrestrial life. "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," NORAD chief General Glen VanHerck said on a call with reporters Sunday evening.

He added, "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it."

