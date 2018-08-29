‘Suspiria’ Remake Director Aims to Deliver “Most Disturbing Experience” Audience Can Have

When a filmmaker crafts a remake of a beloved film, they typically claim to offer audiences a different perspective of the source material while noting the many accomplishments of the original. As far as Suspiria remake director Luca Guadagnino is concerned, he’s not satisfied with delivering a new version of the Dario Argento story, but wants to deliver audiences the “most disturbing experience” they can undergo.

“I hope that the movie comes across as a relentless experience that’s going to go deep into your skin all the way down into your spine,” the director shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want the movie to perform as the most disturbing experience you can have. The movie is about being immersed in a world of turmoil and uncompromising darkness.”

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Dakota Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

There are many unique elements about the original Suspiria that make it such a compelling film, which includes the vivid color palette. As evidenced by the first footage of the film, Guadagnino went with much more muted colors, which excited some audiences while disappointing others. The filmmaker detailed why he explored this color scheme for his film.

“I think Suspiria by me is extremely rich in colors, except that we went for a different take,” the director detailed. “Dario Argento and, let’s face it, Luciano Tovoli, his wonderful D.P., they decided to go for an extremely expressionistic way of decoding horror, which started from the work of Mario Bava. The way in which they made those colors — not just simple gels in front of lights, they were using velvet and they were really sculpting the light — [that] has influenced filmmakers for so long. I think everything that could have been said through that style has been said.”

Guadagnino also noted that, with the film taking place in Berlin in 1977, it was a dark setting for the narrative to unfold, confessing, “That’s why the colors are not primary. They do not pop at you. I hope that they infiltrate you and they go deep into you.”

Audiences will see for themselves if the experience can live up to the high expectations Guadagnino is setting for the film when Suspiria lands in theaters on November 2nd.

