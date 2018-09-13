SYFY Announces Its ’31 Days of Halloween’ Schedule

The SYFY network delivers viewers the best horror and science fiction programming all year, though when October rolls around, the cable channel will be pulling out all the stops. To celebrate the spooky season, SYFY will be debuting new seasons of series like Channel Zero, Van Helsing, and Z Nation, in addition to all-new films and fan-favorite movies.

Check out a breakdown of the season premieres and film debuts below.

Season Premieres

Z Nation – Season 5 Premiere Friday, October 5th at 9 pm ET

An unlikely group of survivors become reluctant heroes in the zombie apocalypse when they find themselves on a mission to save humanity in this series starring Kellita Smith, Keith Allan, Russell Hodgkinson, DJ Qualls, Anastasia Baranova, Nat Zang, and Lydia Hearst.

Van Helsing – Season 3 Premiere Friday, October 5th at 10pm ET

In Season 3, after being bitten by a shape-shifting Elder vampire loyal to the Van Helsing clan, Vanessa is once again resurrected and forced to confront her family’s legacy. At Crooked Falls, Axel, Scarlett and the others fend off Blak Tek’s forces who hope to add Scarlett to their list of lab rats. The series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Missy Peregrym, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, and Aleks Paunovic.

Channel Zero: The Dream Door – World Premiere, Friday October 26th at 11 pm ET, airs October 26th-31st

Channel Zero returns with The Dream Door, the anthology series’ latest installment based on the “creepypasta” short story “Hidden Door” by Charlotte Bywater. Premiering over six consecutive nights from Friday, October 26th through Halloween Night, Wednesday, October 31st at 11 pm ET, Channel Zero: The Dream Door follows newlyweds Jillian and Tom, who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship and their lives. Created by Nick Antosca, Channel Zero: The Dream Door is directed by Evan Katz (Small Crimes, Cheap Thrills) and stars Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy), Maria Sten (Straight Outta Compton), Steven Robertson (Elementary), Troy James (The Strain), Steven Weber (Wings), and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next). Following the premiere on October 26th, all six episodes will be available on VOD.

All-New Original Movies

No Escape Room – Saturday, October 6th at 9 pm ET

A father and daughter check out a small town escape room and discover there is something sinister about the place. Starring Mark Ghanimé (Reign).

Cucuy: The Boogeymen – Saturday, October 13th at 7 pm ET

A teenage girl confined to her home on house arrest soon discovers that the nightmarish urban legends of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, are actually true. Starring Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) and Brian Krause (Charmed, House of Purgatory, Sleepwalkers).

Karma – Saturday, October 13th at 9 pm ET

When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. Starring Mandela Van Peebles (Jigsaw), Brytni Sarpy (Truth or Dare), and Tony Amendola (Annabelle, Once Upon a Time).

Killer High – Saturday, October 20th at 9 pm ET

Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests in this horror-comedy. Starring Kacey Rohl (The Magicians, Hannibal), Asha Bromfield (Riverdale), and Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp).

Dead in the Water – Saturday, October 27th at 9 pm ET

An all-female crew on a boat in the middle of nowhere must deal with an invader on their ship. Starring Nikohl Boosheri (The Bold Type).

Films like Insidious, Cabin in the Woods, Fright Night, Lights Out, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Leatherface will also be airing in October.

Head to SYFY.com for a full schedule of films.

