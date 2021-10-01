SYFY Shares Halloween Sizzle Reel of Upcoming Horror Programming

Syfy has released a new sizzle reel promoting its October horror programming, which offers a mix of original content and some fan-favorite seasonally-appropriate movies. The reel offers up looks at Chucky and Day of the Dead, both iterations on long-running franchises infused with new blood on the network. It also gives a look at the upcoming reboot of Slumber Party Massacre (the trailer just dropped for that as well), from the same studio that brought you the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid.

In addition to the original content, the sizzle reel teases Freddy vs. Jason, Bride of Chucky, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and movies from the Harry Potter, Saw, and The Ring franchises, among others. It’s a pretty wide variety of tones and flavors of Halloween goodies.

The series premiere of Chucky will air on October 12th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. In the series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. This continues the series’ original timeline and comes from creator Don Mancini, ignoring the 2019 Child’s Play reboot. Syfy will also air Bride of Chucky, from the same universe and timeline, in October.

Their reinvention of Day of the Dead will be in direct competition with the premiere of Peacock’s Halloween Kills, releasing on October 15th at 10 p.m. Day of the Dead is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

The world premiere of the Slumber Party Massacre reboot will be on October 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Per the official synopsis, Slumber Party Massacre is “a new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.”