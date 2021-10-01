Slumber Party Massacre Reboot Gets First Teaser Trailer

SYFY has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming reboot of Slumber Party Massacre — and it already gives a first look at the Driller Killer at the heart of the movie’s horror. The original film centered on a slumber party that got crashed by an escaped serial killer wielding a huge drill. The movie got mixed reviews, but made enough money to become a cult classic and earn a pair of sequels — Slumber Party Massacre II and Slumber Party Massacre III, which came out in 1987 and 1990, respectively. The “Massacre” brand also spawned The Sorority House Massacre, which also got two sequels, between 1986 and 1990.

Per the official synopsis, Slumber Party Massacre is “a new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.”

Shout! Studios, the folks behind the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid in 2019, are underwriting this remake of the Roger Corman schlock classic. The new film is directed by The Banana Splits Movie helmer Danishka Esterhazy. Before Shout! Studios launched the production, Shout! Factory (under their horror imprint label Scream Factory) released the original Slumber Party Massacre on Blu-ray for the first time on March 18, 2014. On January 28, 2020, they re-released the Blu-ray in a limited edition steelbook with new bonus features.

Slumber Party Massacre isn’t the only NBCUniversal-produced horror revival coming this month. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters and the Peacock streaming service on October 15.

The new movie will star Hannah Gonera (Spell), Frances Sholto-Douglas (Black Mirror), Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor (Searchers, Blood Drive), and Reze-Tiana Wessels.

Esterhazy directed the film from a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly of Ash vs Evil Dead and Leprechaun Returns fame. The film is set to debut on October 16th on Syfy.