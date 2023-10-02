Talk to Me Deleted Scene Teases a Chilling Conversation (Exclusive)

This year has been full of all-new horror films from iconic franchises, but one of the biggest genre hits of the year is the entirely original Talk to Me, from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou. The pair managed to pull off something that filmmakers in any genre attempt to do, which is to deliver a thrilling story in its own right that also incorporates the implicit tease of a dense mythology that could be explored even further in future installments. In honor of the film's home video release, we have a deleted scene that offers a longer look at a tense conversation between two characters. You can check out the deleted scene above before Talk to Me hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3rd.

The film is described, "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou."

The movie stars Sophie Wilde (The Portable Door, TV's Eden, You Don't Know Me), Alexandra Jensen Beat, (TV's My Life Is Murder, The Messenger), Joe Bird Rabbit, (TV's First Day), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings franchise, War of the Worlds, The Thin Red Line).

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Audio Commentary with Cowriter-Director Danny Philippou and Director Michael Philippou

"In the Grip of Terror" Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Talk to Me Q&A with Filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou (Amazon Exclusive)

The filmmakers made a name for themselves with their YouTube channel before jumping into the world of feature directing, with the debut of the film proving that not only were audiences invested in this world, but the Philippou brothers were just as passionate about it, as A24 announced that a sequel was officially on the way.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter about a sequel. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

Michael added, "I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate."

Talk to Me is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3rd.

Will you be checking the film out on home video?