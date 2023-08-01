Talk to Me Directors Address Potential Sequels

A24 has another horror hit on its hands, as Talk to Me is finding quick success at the box office. The buzzy Sundance hit was acquired by the indie studio and released into theaters this past weekend, where it scared up $10 million and set A24 up for success. Of course, with box office success comes talks about potential sequels, especially where horror films are concerned. For directors Danny and Michael Philippou, a Talk to Me sequel is absolutely on the table.

The film's conclusion is slightly open-ended, leaving things open for a sequel if one ever happens. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Philippou twins shared that it'd be hard to turn down a return to that world.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny said. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

"I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate," added Michael.

Talk to Me Winning at the Box Office

Talk to Me may not have cost very much to produce, but it's already turning into a money-maker for A24. This weekend, the film debuted on more than 2,300 screens across North America and earned over $10 million. That's enough for the second-biggest opening weekend in A24 history.

The only A24 movie to earn more in its opening weekend was Ari Aster's instant horror classic Hereditary. That film earned $13.6 million in its first weekend. Talk to Me doubled its opening weekend projections and looks to be a smash horror hit for A24, even when going up against the biggest movies of the year.

Talk to Me Cast

Talk to Me stars Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. Danny and Michael Philippou directed the film from a screenplay the former wrote alongside Bill Hinzman.

The logline for Talk to Me reads: "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."