Talk to Me Directors Already Have a Prequel's Worth of Footage Setting Up Opening Scene

Last weekend, Talk to Me gave A24 its biggest theatrical debut since Hereditary back in 2018, becoming an instant hit for the indie studio. Fans of the possession thriller have already started pondering if the success of the film will result in a sequel, especially since the world of Talk to Me leave plenty of opportunity for one. Nothing official has been announced on the sequel front, but the twin directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou have revealed that they already shot an entire prequel's worth of footage for Talk to Me, following the story of the characters from the film's opening scene.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Philippou brothers said that they shot a prequel film centered around Duckett, the first person in Talk to Me that is shown to be possessed. They revealed that the footage tells Duckett's story entirely through phones and social media, and that they hope to release it at some point.

"We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already," Danny said. "It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that. But also while writing the first film, you can't help but write scenes for a second film. So there's so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and yeah, if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn't be able to resist. I feel like we'd jump at it."

Believe it or not, Talk to Me is the second A24 horror film in recent memory to shoot a prequel ahead of the initial movie's release. When Ti West's X was released in theaters last year, a tag at the end of the credits revealed that West and star Mia Goth had already shot a prequel film, Pearl, which made its debut a few months later.

Talk to Me Sequel

In addition to the Duckett prequel movie, the Philippou brothers also have ideas for other stories within the world of Talk to Me.

"We have a lot of original stories that we want to tell, but the Talk to Me stuff is exciting to us, too," said Michael. "So the idea of a sequel, we wouldn't be opposed to it."

Talk to Me Cast

Talk to Me stars Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. Danny and Michael Philippou directed the film from a screenplay the former wrote alongside Bill Hinzman.

The logline for Talk to Me reads: "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."