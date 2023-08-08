Talk to Me Sequel Moving Forward at A24

Less than two weeks after becoming one of A24's biggest openings, Talk to Me is confirmed to be getting a sequel, as reported by Variety. The movie, which comes from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where A24 snagged distribution rights, with Talk to Me having played various festivals around the world all year. While it might seem like a surprise to many that a sequel could be confirmed so soon after its opening, the Philippou brothers clearly have had plenty of time to invest in what the future of the narrative could explore. The Philippou brothers are slated to return to direct, while Danny Philippou will be writing the screenplay with Bill Hinzman. Talk to Me is in theaters now.

After the sequel was announced, A24 took to Twitter to confirm the news, sharing a teaser that hints the sequel could be titled Talk 2 Me.

A24 describes the film, "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces, in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny & Michael Philippou."

The concept of the premise means that there's an open-ended nature to the mythology, allowing a future film to dive deeper into the hand's past or possibly head into the future, regardless of whether characters from this film return. The filmmakers shared just last month what they saw for the story's future.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny shared with The Hollywood Reporter about a sequel. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

Michael added, "I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate."

Stay tuned for updates on the Talk to Me sequel. Talk to Me is in theaters now.

Are you excited for a sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!