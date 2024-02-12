Talk to Me Star Weighs in on a Return for Sequel

Last year's Talk to Me was still in theaters when A24 revealed that it would be moving forward with a sequel from filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, and while Sophie Wilde's Mia died in the film's finale, she recently shared that she doesn't know if she'll get to return for the follow-up, though admits she'll have conflicted feelings knowing that a sequel would be moving ahead without her. Given that a key component of the first film is that the living are able to communicate with the dead, while we can't expect her Mia to take on quite the same role as she did in the debut film, we can't rule out the character being a key component of the sequel, though from the side of the no longer living.

When asked by GamesRadar+ about whether she's involved in the sequel, Wilde admitted, "I don't know ... I feel like it's still a bit hush hush because I mean, the [filmmakers], they're such workaholics. I know they're focusing on a bunch of other projects that they're doing at the moment. So I don't know, it's all up in the air. But I said to them, I was like, 'I'm gonna get actual FOMO if I'm not in this film, so can I just come on set and be like a boom operator? I will be an assistant director, I just want to be involved.'"

The original movie is described, "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou."

Even without the confirmation of a sequel, audiences immediately began speculating about the overall mythology of the concept, as the final scenes showed a group of characters communicating with Mia through an embalmed hand. With so much left up to audiences' imaginations, Wilde confirmed that even she has investigated fan theories about the movie.

"It's actually so sick," the actor admitted. "Some of the theories are things that I've never even thought of or things that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I could see how as an audience member you would think that but I've never even comprehended that.' So it's kind of cool. I love hearing the theories because I guess I know... [but] also, I don't know everything, there's still a lot of ambiguity even that I don't know. But there are things that I know for certain that go certain ways. So it's always interesting to hear what people have to say."

The Talk to Me sequel doesn't yet have a release date.

