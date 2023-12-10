Talk to Me Star Interested in Returning For Sequel, But HOW?!

2023 was a big year for horror films, and one of the highest-rated of the year was A24's Talk To Me. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" critics score of 94% and an audience score of 82%. After the movie was released earlier this year, it didn't take long for A24 to announce that a sequel was in the works. Talk To Me star Sophie Wilde recently spoke to NME about some of her dream projects, which include working with directors such as Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Robert Eggers (The Witch). Despite her character's fate in Talk To Me, Wilde also hopes to be a part of the sequel.

"I want to be in it," Wilde revealed. I'm gonna get FOMO. I'm like, 'Guys, can I be the assistant director? Can I be the boom operator?' I just want to be there!" She added, "When I'm 40, bring me back for Talk To Me 10. I'm playing the long game."

Despite Mia's death in Talk To Me, there are many ways Wilde could return to the franchise. After all, it wouldn't be the first time the star of a horror movie came back despite being killed off. Considering the mysterious hand in Talk To Me makes people see the dead, Wilde could easily make a cameo appearance as the now-dead Mia. Some fans have also expressed interest in wanting to see more of the "other side" in Talk To Me, which would definitely open up room for Mia's return.

What Is Talk To Me About?

Starring Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio, Talk To Me is described as follows: "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

Danny and Michael Philippou are slated to return to direct while Philippou will be writing the screenplay with Bill Hinzman.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny shared with The Hollywood Reporter about a sequel before it was officially announced. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad."

Michael added, "I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That's a debate."

Stay tuned for updates on the Talk to Me sequel.

