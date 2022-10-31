Terrifier 2 Director Teases Sequel Plans

The new slasher sequel Terrifier 2 has become a box office sensation and has become the kind of old school horror movie built all around the hype with reports of audience members feinting and throwing up while watching it. To date, the movie, which was produced on a reported budget of $250k, has made over $7.6 million at the domestic box office and caused a lot of buzz in places that horror movies almost never get talked about. As things tend to go with the horror genre, talk of what could come next has naturally popped up. Speaking in an interview with Variety, director Damien Leone confirmed that he's considering not one but two sequels.

"I had a 'Part 3' in mind when writing 'Part 2,'" the filmmaker confirmed. "There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3.' I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for ' Part 3,' but it's getting so big that it could potentially split into a ' Part 4' because I wouldn't want to make another 2 hour 20 minute movie. So we'll see."

Leone contributed his talk about the future of the series but noted that unlike other horror movie franchises he doesn't want Terrifier to jump the shark and become something with an extended amount of sequels, many of which fans aren't too keen on in the end.

"My fear is that eventually the well is gonna run dry, we're gonna wind up jumping the shark, there will be nothing left to say with this character," Leone added. "It happens with a lot of franchises that I'm still a huge fan of. I've watched all these Part 10s and Part 13s, but sometimes that could really ruin the entire franchise. For them to peter out or not have this satisfying arc or the movie goes in another direction, that could be devastating to your overall franchise. I want to try and avoid that."

AEW Star Chris Jericho, a noted horror fan himself, makes an appearance in teh movie and also has an idea about the slasher's appeal in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com:

"I think there's a bunch of different factors. One, in wrestling, we call it a gimmick. He's so into his gimmick. He never talks. He's got a horn. He's riding a tricycle. It's just very, very creepy. Clowns are creepy to begin with, but he is even more so, because he's so ensconced in his character. And yet he's just a vicious killer. And that's another thing, too. His kills are not just a decapitation, done. It's stab — and then a thousand other stabs right afterward. It's relentless, and he does it with such glee, and such excitement that it makes it very creepy, as well.