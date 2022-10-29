Black Adam To Win Second Weekend at the Box Office
After giving Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's the biggest opening weekend of his career, Black Adam is set to win its second weekend at the box office during a tepid Halloween holiday.The film will earn $25 million in its second frame, bringing its domestic box office total up to $108.4 million. Black Adam has a B+ CinemaScore. There's a wide gap between critics and audiences on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site. Only 40% of critics have given Black Adam a positive review, which give sit a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 90% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site awarded it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine saw Black Adam as a first step in writing the DC Extended Universe's ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."
Also at the box office this weekend, George Clooney and Julia Roberts' romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise hangs onto second place, horror flicks Prey for the Devil, Halloween Ends, and Smile round out the top five during the peak of the spooky season, while Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The Woman King hang on their spots in the top 10. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.
1. Black Adam
- Week Two
- Weekend: $25 million
-
Total: $108.4 million
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.
Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.
2. Ticket to Paradise
- Week Two
- Weekend: $10.36 million
-
Total: $34 million
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.
3. Prey for the Devil
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $7 million
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier.
Daniel Stamm directed Prey for the Devil from a screenplay written by Robert Zappia. The movie stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross.
4. Smile
- Week Five
- Weekend: $5.02 million
-
Total: $92.3 million
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.
5. Halloween Ends
- Week Three
- Weekend: $3.77 million
-
Total: $60.2 million
Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn't been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can't control.
David Gordon Green directed Halloween Ends from a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and Kyle Richards.
6. Till
- Week Three
- Weekend: $2.8 million
- Total: $3.6 million
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.
Chinonye Chukwu directed Till from a screenplay she co-wrote with Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg.
7. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- Week Four
- Weekend: $2.65 million
-
Total: $32.3 million
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.
Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.
8. Terrifier 2
- Week Four
- Weekend: $1.87 million
-
Total: $7.7 million
9. Coldplay Music of the Spheres Live
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $1.38 million
Experience the stunning spectacle of Coldplay's record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour at your local cinema with this spectacular worldwide live broadcast of the band's sold-out concert at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium. The show has attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with The Guardian calling it "genuinely stunning". the New York Post describing it as "a night for the history books" and Glasgow Evening Times heralding it as "the greatest show on Earth". Now you can celebrate Coldplay live on the big screen, broadcast directly from Argentina. Watch as the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands – all of which combine to make Coldplay's concerts such a joyful and life-affirming experience.
10. The Woman King
- Week Seven
- Weekend: $1.05 million
-
Total: $64.5 million
