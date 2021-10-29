New Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface Actor Confirmed

✖

The next installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise wrapped filming last year, with Bloody Disgusting now confirming that the role of Leatherface was played by Mark Burnham. In the original 1974 Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Leatherface was played by Gunnar Hansen, with the scrappy and low-budget production famously impacting the entire cast and crew, Hansen included. Despite his face being obscured throughout the whole film, his physical performance is easily one of the most frightening in all of horror cinema, which was only heightened by the real-world tension felt on the set as the crew brought the unsettling story to life in the middle of a sweltering Texan summer.

Starring alongside Burnham in the film are Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace).

While Burnham was previously revealed as being in the movie, his role in the experience wasn't known until the outlet's confirmation. Additionally, they confirmed that Fouéré will be playing Sally, who audiences first met in the original movie. Despite the franchise earning a number of sequels, a prequel, and a reboot universe, this marks the first time that Sally (who was played by Marilyn Burns in the original film) will be returning to the series.

In the original movie, a group of friends is traveling through Texas when they happen across the Sawyer homestead. After discovering a house full of furniture made of animal and human remains, they soon become the targets of the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, whose identity was disguised with a mask made of the skin of his victims. Sally is the sole survivor of the horrifying encounter, with the film concluding as she escapes Leatherface's wrath as she screams maniacally in the back of a pickup truck.

This new sequel, directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by Fede Alvarez, was crafted as a direct continuation of the original film. Given the open-ended nature of the 1974 film, it's unknown what Leatherface has been up to over the decades.

“It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface,” Alvarez confirmed with Bloody Disgusting. "Everything is classic, old-school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film."

Stay tuned for details on the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!