New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Film Teased As Direct Sequel

There have been a lot of sequels to the original legendary horror movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which introduced the world to the horrifying slasher of the Sawyer family known as Leatherface, and in a recent interview with the next film's producer Fede Alvarez, the beans have been spilled that the next movie will be a direct sequel. With the past years giving us reboots to the original terrifying tale, it seems as if the next film in the series will introduce us to "Old Man Leatherface", continuing the story of the Sawyer clan in modern days.

If you haven't seen the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, it follows a group of traveling teenagers that come across a family of cannibals, with the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface wearing masks made from the skin of his victims. Throughout the years, we've seen Leatherface and his family return, either through direct sequels or with reboots that would use new characters to bring terror to new generations. Fede Alvarez, the producer for the next film in the Texas Chainsaw franchise, is no stranger to the world of horror, having brought to life the Evil Dead reboot as well as the original horror movie of Don't Breath.

In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting's "The Boo Crew Podcast", Fede Alvarez revealed the fact that the upcoming film would be a follow up to the blood-curdling events of the original film, showing us a Leatherface that has lived for quite some time but apparently is still wielding the saw:

“It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface,”

Alvarez also took the opportunity to talk about the "old school" take on the upcoming movie that is going to rely far more on practical effects rather than computer graphics to make the horror hit home that much harder:

"Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film."

Via Bloody Disgusting