The Addams Family 2 Director Reveals How the Cast Compares to Their On-Screen Counterparts

For the better part of a century, Charles Addams’ iconic Addams Family has delighted fans with their creepy and kooky antics, which have been adapted into movies and TV series thanks to a variety of performers. For the animated The Addams Family 2, director Conrad Vernon has an impressive cast that captures the spirit of the macabre family, with this latest film taking them on a road trip. The filmmaker recently weighed in on which stars in the film are most like their on-screen characters and who are the most different. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

“The one who is most like their on-screen character, funnily enough, the one that comes to mind first, is Snoop [Dogg],” Vernon revealed to ComicBook.com. “Just because there’s style and class and coolness and just parties around the world and has this great entourage. You can see him taking a private jet to the Grand Canyon, you can see him jetting off of his yacht on a jet ski, just showing up in the heat of the moment, ready to perform, and blow a crowd away. I think that’s just who he is and that’s who Cousin IT is in the movie.”

As far as who was the most different, Vernon pointed out, “It’s a tie, actually, between Chloë and Nick, I don’t see anything about Uncle Fester in Nick Kroll, at all. Working with Chloë, who is really open and sweet and friendly and inviting and just makes you feel like you’re being heard and you’re her friend immediately is the total of Wednesday, who’s shut off and looks down her nose at things. Between those two, those are the most opposite.”

The new film is described, “Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

