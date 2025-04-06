Yellowjackets Director Ben Semanoff Reveals Adult Melissa’s True Intentions

With only one episode until the end of Yellowjackets Season 3, the stakes are higher than ever as the present-time the survivors must deal with the sudden reappearance of Adult Melissa (Hilary Swank) and the grim realization Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) might be the series’ biggest villain. Episode 9 of Yellowjackets Season 3 sets the stage for a breathtaking finale, with shocking deaths occurring in both timelines and the revelation Melissa might be hiding darker secrets than fans first imagined. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Episode 9 director Ben Semanoff breaks down the latest Yellowjackets twists, revealing what is going on in the minds of the series’ key characters.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 9

“Was Melissa just innocent? Was any of this welcomed into her life?” Semanoff ponders, commenting on Shauna’s uninvited visit to Melissa’s home. “For me, the answer is no, she wasn’t innocent. Yes, this was welcomed into her life.”

As Semanoff puts it, the goal of Yellowjackets Season 3 is to create a parallel between Shauna and Melissa, showing how they deal with an average life.

“The thing I tried to convey was that Melissa was living a life that was very similar to Shauna’s,” he said. “I think what happened was, at least sort of in my mind, that all these women lived this exciting life in the wilderness, whether or not they survived. I think it was perhaps the most exciting time in their lives, particularly for our heroines who have moved on to maybe rather conventional lives, like Shauna and Melissa, who are mothers and homekeepers.”

“What’s happening here is that Melissa comes back from the wilderness, life isn’t great, they probably all were getting a lot of attention that they didn’t want,” Semanoff explains. “And so she, you know, based on the story, she fakes her death, she goes into hiding, she’s living her life with Hannah’s daughter. I think, at some point, she’s sick of it. She misses the thrill and the excitement, the power, just everything from the wilderness.”

In the case of Melissa, boredom leads her to contact Shauna, putting in motion the events of Season 3.

“What we’re trying to do is tell the story that she really yearned to relive and reconnect to that experience,” Semanoff clarifies. “I think she quite intentionally sends the tape and a note to Shauna, looking to stir up some trouble. I think when Shauna arrives at her home, she’s like, ‘Great, this is what I want.’ They start to play a game. I think from the beginning, their interaction is a game. And I think even that game continues right to the end when she’s faced off by Van.”

While Melissa might have targeted Shauna by sending her the tape, the other Yellowjackets also join the messy situation in Episode 9. Sadly, that leads to Van’s death at the hands of Melissa.

Why Did Melisssa Kill Van in Yellowjackets‘ Adult Timeline?

At the end of Episode 9, Melissa kills Van. For Semanoff, that was an emotional farewell, as the director also helmed the episode that introduced the adult version of the character in Season 2, Episode 5, “Two Truths and a Lie.”

“I was fortunate to also, in Season 2, be the director of the episode where that character as an adult gets sort of reintroduced to our audience,” Semanoff tells us. “So I definitely really valued the trust that they put into me to both introduce that character in Season 2, and then here to help send her off in a way that had been earned by the love and the affection that we had for that character.”

“I think Melissa submits, ‘Go ahead, take my life,’” Semanoff says of the face-off between Van and Melissa. “She’s playing this game. And when she finally has the upper hand, we see her comfort Van. She takes her hands, puts them on Van’s shoulders, and says, ‘It’s okay, you don’t have to be that person.’ And her hands gently come down her shoulders to her wrists. And then suddenly, she’s now in that position she’s been dying for. And she takes that knife and jabs it right into her [Van’s] chest. I don’t know that it all played out exactly how Melissa wanted it to, but it was all part of the game she was hoping would sort of re-enter and revitalize her life.”

“I think a big part of the conversation was, how emotional is this?” Semanoff recounts how Van’s death was discussed behind the scenes. “She’s on the plane, she’s dead. How angry is she? Or how sad is she? And more importantly, adult Van is having a conversation with teen Van. From a metaphysical standpoint, what exactly is happening there? Are we suggesting that they’re both present and having conversations with each other across time? Or is Teen Van a figment of adult Van’s imagination? Is it a means for adult Van to process the scenario?”

Yellowjackets is known for leaving fans wondering if the mysterious events happening on screen are supernatural, and Semanoff has decided what to believe regarding Van’s death.

“For me, that was more of the situation. I believe this was more a way for Van to have a conversation with herself about what was happening and to have almost a sounding board. So that when adult Van got mad, like, ‘how could this be the ending? This is ridiculous.’ She would remind herself, ‘but that was never the point. The point was to be a hero and save your loved one.’ I mean, that was really the treasure, right? That she was able to save Taissa [Tawny Cypress] from this gas inhalation, this carbon monoxide poisoning.”

