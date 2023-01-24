Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman

Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.

"Looking forward to seeing the trailer for The Boogeyman, based on my story," King shared on Twitter. "I'm told it will run during the NFC championship game this coming Sunday."

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, "Boogeyman!" before perishing.

The original short story comes from King's Night Shift collection, with other stories from the collection earning the films Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, and The Mangler.

The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Emily Morris serving as executive producers. 21 Laps' next projects include The Adam Project, directed by Levy, and the fourth season of Stranger Things. Cheaper by the Dozen, Crater, and an animated version of Night at the Museum.

The movie was directed by Rob Savage, who delivered audiences the surprise hit Host on Shudder in 2020 and followed that with 2021's Dashcam. The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), and Madison Hu (Voyagers).

In the last few years, the number of streaming services out there has seen various highly anticipated projects pivot from being a theatrical release to a streaming service, with this movie marking the rare occasion in which test screenings are reportedly going so well that the shift was made from a Hulu exclusive to a theatrical release.

