‘The Boy’ Sequel Gets July Release Date

In 2016, The Boy became an unexpected success, taking in $64 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $10 million, likely thanks to opening in January and facing little horror competition. A sequel will be landing in theaters later this year, which has just earned a release date of July 26th.

The Boy II, which stars Katie Holmes, will revolve around a young family, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate into which they move, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

William Brent Bell will once again direct from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

“Following the success of The Boy, we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William,” Luchessi shared when the project was announced. “We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership.”

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

When the first film was released, The Wrap‘s review read, “Nearly free of gore, the film taps into the deep and always welcome vein of the opulently bizarre things that rich, emotionally stunted people get into when they’ve got too much money. Stacey Menear’s script is careful and clever about revealing what Brahms really is, for he’s certainly got a mind and will of his own.”

Stay tuned for details on The Boy II before it lands in theaters on Jul 26th.

