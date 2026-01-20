Battlefield 6 Gets First Major Update of 2026 With Big Changes

The first new update for Battlefield 6 in 2026 has today finally gone live. Over the past month, little work has been done on the latest Battlefield game, primarily as a result of the holiday season, which led to Battlefield Studios taking a break. With the new year now well underway, though, a new patch has now dropped that brings about some pretty sizable overhauls to the popular multiplayer shooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Battlefield 6 update 1.1.3.5 is a pretty sizable one. The patch is mainly tied to gameplay tweaks and balance changes which has impacted various weapons, vehicles, and UI elements. The most notable tweaks are tied to jet controls and the ability to melee opposing players while sprinting. When it comes to Redsec, the free-to-play battle royale mode for BF6, a large number of adjustments have been made as well.

To get a look at everything that has been altered with this new Battlefield 6 update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

CHANGELOG

VEHICLES:

Fixed an issue where vehicles could explode when a takedown was performed on an enemy soldier lying on top of them.

Reduced jet cannon damage against other jets and helicopters, requiring approximately 40% more hits to destroy enemy air targets.

WEAPONS:

Bipod attachments no longer display as always providing a hipfire accuracy bonus, as this bonus only applies while the bipod is deployed.

Fixed an issue where the GRIM 1.50x optic on the DB-12 cost fewer loadout points than intended (15 instead of 25).

Fixed an issue where the RPKM iron sights would shoot low when using the short barrel.

Fixed an issue where the TR-7 Light Barrel incorrectly improved muzzle velocity.

Fixed bipod mount input behaviour for Alternate, Lefty Alternate, Southpaw, and Legacy Southpaw presets so the bipod mount now follows the melee button.

Improved attack speed for knife melee attacks.

Improved buffering behaviour for knife and sledgehammer attacks.

Improved consistency of melee damage timing against enemies and the environment.

Improved consistency of recoil modifiers when using a controller across different weapons.

Improved how sprint is interrupted when performing melee attacks. Sprint is now only interrupted until the attack reaches its target, rather than for the full duration of the animation.

In the Firing Range, target dummies can now take damage while in the process of getting back up.

Shooting with a suppressor now emits a small muzzle flash when viewed from close range only.

GADGETS:

Fixed an issue where the GDPIS was not destroyed when targeted by the XFGM-6D Recon Drone, Defibrillators, or the Repair Tool.

Fixed an issue where the Sniper Decoy did not properly hide scope glints from nearby snipers.

Assault Ladder

Fixed an issue where ladders positioned above the player could not be entered.

Fixed an issue where soldiers could be launched unexpectedly when attempting to enter a ladder.

Improved the soldier animations while climbing ladders.

UI & HUD:

Added a new option allowing players to customize the reticle colour inside weapon and gadget scopes.

Fixed an issue where home screen focus navigation could become locked to the bulletin.

Fixed cases where weapon menus displayed incorrect Reload Time stats for LMGs.

Soldier lightning improvements to the front-end

Improved front-end lighting to enhance the visual quality of soldier characters.

The Reticle Colour option now correctly updates reticle colours for Thermal Scopes and other supported gadgets.

VFX & Video:

Adjusted explosion particle effects by lowering the shockwave force.

REDSEC

WEAPONS:

Fixed an issue where jump landing movement speed reduction behaved inconsistently in REDSEC compared to other multiplayer experiences.

MAP & MODES:

Fixed an edge case in Gauntlet mode “Data Extraction” where the drone could disappear permanently if drives were deposited at the exact moment it landed.

UI & HUD:

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where the armor bar could disappear intermittently.

Fixed an issue where the Airburst Incendiary Launcher icon appeared as a grenade in the loot feed.

Gauntlet