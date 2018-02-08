How ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Could Be Setting Up ‘Cloverfield 4’

The Cloverfield Paradox made its highly-publicized debut this week, taking the “Cloververse” in a new direction. But could one line in the film hint at what’s coming next?

Spoilers for The Cloverfield Paradox below.

Early on in the film, viewers were introduced to Mark Stambler (Donal Logue) an author and scientist who had developed a theory about the Shepherd particle accelerator’s effects on the world. During a particularly noteworthy news interview, Stambler mentions that the accelerator will cause the arrival of “aliens, demons, and beasts from the sea.”

If you believe the running theory that Paradox essentially creates the events of all of the other Cloverfield films, this line takes on a whole other context. “Beasts from the sea” accurately describes the original Cloverfield monster, a version of which then returns in Paradox. “Aliens” also come about in a pretty straightforward way in the franchise’s middle film, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

That then leaves one thing left out — demons. While fans could probably hypothesize a million ways for those to enter the Cloververse, there’s a very good chance that the answer could already be in the works.

A fourth Cloverfield film, which is tentatively being titled Overlord, has been reported to be in the works for a while now, to land in theaters in October of this year. The description of the film can be found below:

“On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

A week ago, those “supernatural forces” might’ve sounded pretty vague (and still do, to a small extent). But as some have begun to theorize, there’s a pretty good chance – especially considering the general tone of the film – that demons could be involved.

The Cloverfield Paradox is now available on Netflix.