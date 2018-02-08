Syncing ‘Cloverfield’ and ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Reveals an Amazing Easter Egg

The newest film in the Cloverfield franchise, The Cloverfield Paradox, is giving fans plenty to chew over – including a pretty subtle connection.

Spoilers for The Cloverfield Paradox below!

Reddit user DubC-Ent recently discovered that The Cloverfield Paradox and the original Cloverfield film share a unique bit of symmetry, when they’re synced up to play together. At 18:20 of Paradox, the Shepherd particle accelerator is officially launched – syncing perfectly with the first rumbling of monsters in Cloverfield.

Reddit user ____Ghost____ created a video with the two synced together, which you can check out below.

For those who are responding well to Paradox – and its place in the “Cloververse” – this parallel is pretty stellar. It also further illustrates the running theory that has been put in place after Paradox — that the team’s actions somehow led to the monsters entering both Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

There also is another surprising layer to this connection, if you pay attention to the dialogue being spoken in the Cloverfield scene. In it, Jason Hawkins (Mike Vogel) tells his brother Rob (Michael Stahl-David) to “Forget the world, and hang on to the people that you care about most.” Not only is the line the last thing really said before the monster noises start, but it captures the plot of Paradox almost too perfectly.

In Paradox, the Shepherd team initially thinks that they made the entire Earth disappear, launching the sort of paranoia that carries through the rest of the film. And “hanging on to the people you care about most” summarizes the overall arc of Ava Hamilton (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who struggles with the loss of her two young children.

Even though Paradox hasn’t been met with the warmest critical response, fans appear to be enjoying these hidden connections, and will certainly find more as the film is out for a longer period of time.

The Cloverfield Paradox is now streaming on Netflix.