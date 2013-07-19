The Conjuring 3 Writer Claims Film Is “Completely Different” From First Two

Horror fans know that they should anticipate the third entry into The Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, to be different from its predecessors because James Wan is stepping away from the director's chair so that Michael Chavez can helm the picture, with writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick also confirming on Twitter just how different the upcoming installment will be from the first two films. The filmmaker might have avoided giving any details about what to expect from the narrative, but he did hint that the structure of the narrative will stray far away from the expected formula of a haunted house being terrorized.

"[The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It] is a completely different movie than the first two," Johnson-McGoldrick shared. "The franchise is expanding beyond the 'haunted house' formula."

The first film saw Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) coming to the aid of a family who felt as though they had been targeted by otherworldly forces, with the second film seeing a similar scenario unfold, though it took them from a Rhode Island farmhouse to a home in England. Star Wilson also teased that the upcoming film will venture into unexpected territory for the series.

"The process [of making Conjuring 3] was fantastic, and it's a much different feel," Wilson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last year. "It's still the same bones; it's still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven't gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it's definitely a different beast. Pun intended."

The first film in the series debuted back in 2013 and quickly became a major success. The mythology introduced was so rich that it inspired spinoff film series Annabelle and The Nun, with the former earning a sequel and a prequel. By delivering spinoff adventures, it has allowed the franchise to explore a number of different threats, with these recent teases about the upcoming film building excitement that even the core series can expand in new and exciting ways.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to land in theaters on September 10th.

