‘The Conjuring 3’ Gets Official Release Date

James Wan delivered audiences The Conjuring in 2013, a frightening tale of a family who seeks the help of paranormal investigators when they believe an evil spirit has invaded their home. The film’s rich mythology helped launch a shared universe of horror films, which included spinoff franchises Annabelle and The Nun, as well as earn itself a sequel in 2016’s The Conjuring 2. Fans have known that a third film was on the way, yet the focus of the studio seemed to be on the spinoff series. As confirmed at Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation today, The Conjuring 3 will be headed into theaters on September 11, 2020.

The original film starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, inspired by a real-life pair of investigators. Various spinoff films have focused on cases tangentially connected to the duo, but fans will get to see the pair on the big screen again when Annabelle Comes Home lands in theaters this summer.

“Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit,” Wilson confirmed with Digital Spy last year about the franchise. “Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.”

It’s unclear exactly what will make Conjuring 3 so different, though one difference for that franchise is that Wan has passed directorial duties over to Michael Chaves.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan said in an announcement about the third film. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

Wan added, “I’m excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens.”

The Conjuring 3 hits theaters on September 11, 2020. The Warrens will next be seen in Annabelle Comes Home, landing in theaters on June 28th.

