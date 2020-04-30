Real-Life The Conjuring House Launching Live-Stream in May

Part of what makes The Conjuring franchise so frightening is the knowledge that the series is inspired by true events, with the current owners of the house that launched the events of the original 2013 film offering audiences the opportunity to investigate the paranormal hotspot from the comfort of their own homes with a 24-hour live-stream of the locale beginning on May 9th. In addition to The Dark Zone Network setting up cameras throughout the house that viewers can tune in to for a week, there will also be seances and investigations being conducted throughout the week, allowing fans an up-close look at the potential occurrences set to unfold.

For $4.99, fans will have access to the live-stream for 24 hours, or $19.99 will grant you access to the stream for the entire week. The Dark Zone claims that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief charities.

In the original The Conjuring, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren come to the assistance of a family who have recently moved into a Rhode Island farmhouse and feel as though they are experiencing otherworldly encounters. The Warrens determine that the restless spirit of a witch had been making her presence known from beyond the grave.

The house was originally built in 1736, with the events of The Conjuring taking place in the '70s and focusing on the Perron family. While the home's creepy history might have turned off a number of potential homeowners, the supposed hauntings made it all the more enticing for current owner Cory Heinzen, who noted he is “fascinated in all aspects of the weird, from ghosts to aliens.”

Despite the time that has passed since the Warrens investigated the home, Heinzen claims activity still occurs.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” Cory Heinzen shared with the Press Herald last year. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, (but) it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

This event will surely be the easiest and safest way to visit the famous location, with the 2015 homeowners suing studio Warner Bros. due to the number of unwanted visitors they received in the aftermath of the film's popularity.

The live-stream launches on May 9th. You can head to The Dark Zone Network's website for more details.

Will you be tuning in to the live-stream?

