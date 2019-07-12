Real-Life House That Inspired The Conjuring Is Still Haunted According to Current Owners

Since its debut in 2013, The Conjuring series of films has become a dominating force of the horror world, as sequels and spinoffs hit theaters on an annual basis. In addition to each film delivering audiences captivating narratives, the film focuses on the real-life paranormal investigations conducted by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The original film saw the couple exploring the supernatural occurrences taking place in a Rhode Island farmhouse, ultimately attributed to the forces of a witch. With this movie being based on an actual investigation, that house still exists, with its current owners reporting that otherworldly encounters are still taking place to this day.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” Cory Heinzen shared with the Press Herald. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, (but) it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

The house was originally built in 1736, with the events of The Conjuring taking place in the ’70s and focusing on the Perron family. While the home’s creepy history might have turned off a number of potential buyers, the supposed hauntings made it all the more enticing for Heinzen, who noted he is “fascinated in all aspects of the weird, from ghosts to aliens.”

Heinzen purchased the home last month, with it sounding like love at first sight.

“We immediately fell in love with it,” Heinzen detailed. “Eight-and-a-half acres, a river in the back and a pond, it’s so serene down there, never mind the story behind the house, it’s a beautiful home. (Jennifer Heinzen) honestly was more excited than I was, I think.”

Back in 2015, the home’s previous owner sued Warner Bros. due to the number of tourists who would drop by to check out the iconic location.

Heinzen learned of the home being for sale when fellow paranormal investigator Bill Brock brought it to his attention.

“My first reaction to the whole thing was like, ‘No way, you’re going to own The Conjuring house!’ Brock noted. “I was just blown away. It’s kind of like the new Amityville House. It is, to me, the pinnacle of haunted locations because you have the people who experienced these things still alive and they can still talk about it, they can still tell you the stories of what happened there.”

The latest film in the series, Annabelle Comes Home, is in theaters now.

