New The Craft Star Confirms New Film Is a “Reimagining”

When fans find out that a new incarnation of a beloved film is being revived, we begin to wonder how faithful the new iteration will be to the source material, and, in the case of the upcoming The Craft, actress Michelle Monaghan notes that the film is more of a “reimagining” of the 1996 film. While there are no hard and fast rules about when to delineate a film being as remake vs. a reboot vs. a reimagining, the actress’ comments would likely imply that, rather than following all of the beats of the original narrative, this new take will be inspired by the original premise and pursue new storytelling opportunities.

When asked by Collider if the film was a remake or a reimagining, Monaghan confirmed, “I would say a reimagining.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Writer/director] Zoe’s [Lister-Jones] just really smart and it was just a great time being on that set,” Monaghan detailed. “Spooky, but also really timely and relevant in terms of what it’s about and how she reimagined it. And it’s Blumhouse and I’ve been wanting to work with Jason [Blum] for a while now so it was great to finally collaborate with him.”

The original film focused on a group of high schoolers who, feeling ostracized from their peers, found emotional strength by banding together, using this unique union to form a coven and practice the art of witchcraft on those who had tormented them. The young members of the coven in the new film are played by Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades), and Zoey Luna (15: A Quinceañera Story).

Monaghan’s comments will likely appease original star Robin Tunney, who previously explained she would be more interested in seeing the film embrace more contemporary themes instead of just rehashing the familiar plot.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

Stay tuned for details on The Craft reboot.

What do you think of the actress’ remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!