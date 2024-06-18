The Exorcist Sequel From Mike Flanagan Gets Release Date

We now know when Mike Flanagan's new take on The Exorcist will make its theatrical debut. On Tuesday, Universal confirmed that Flanagan's Exorcist movie will be released on March 13, 2026. The project has been fast-tracked after being announced just last month, and is set to continue the partnership between Universal and Blumhouse on the Exorcist franchise, which already encompassed the 2023 film The Exorcist: Believer. The new, currently-untitled Exorcist film will be produced by Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and John Scherer.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan said in a statement. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

What Is Mike Flanagan's Exorcist Movie About?

Flanagan's new film is being described as "an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe and is not a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer." Plot and cast details are currently unknown at this time.

"Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," Jason Blum echoed. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of The Exorcist and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

"It's an honor to be working with Mike," David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, added. "I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team."

Why Isn't The Exorcist: Believer Getting a Sequel?

The rights to The Exorcist franchise were acquired by Universal and Blumhouse in 2021 in a $400 million distribution deal, which originally encompassed a new trilogy of films. At the time, there was an option for the second and third installments potentially being exclusive to Universal's Peacock streaming service.

As previous reporting on Flanagan's involvement indicated, this pivot would allow Universal and Blumhouse to deliver the two additional Exorcist movies that they originally signed up for, without necessarily being impacted by Believer's bad reception and box office.

As mentioned above, the new Exorcist movie will be released exclusively in theaters on March 13, 2026.