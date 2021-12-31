The Exorcist Star Linda Blair Says She Isn't Involved in New Movies "As of Now"

✖

Reports about a new The Exorcist film being developed by filmmaker David Gordon Green have been around for months, with news emerging earlier this week that original star Ellen Burstyn would be returning to the series, though her co-star Linda Blair took to Twitter to confirm that there are currently no plans for her to return to the franchise. The original 1973 film was Blair's breakout success, delivering what is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror film performances of all time, made all the more impressive by the fact that she was just a teenager at the time.

"To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role," Blair shared in a statement on Twitter. "I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

She followed up the statement directing fans to her animal rescue foundation, noting, "For everyone who loved The Exorcist & all my hard work playing Regan, here's an amazing piece of memories to wear & support my passion to save animals through [Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation]. 100% of the proceeds goes to the dogs. Thank you for all the love, support & your wonderful comments."

Blair would go on to reprise her role of Regan in the first The Exorcist sequel, while Geena Davis shocked audiences in the debut season of The Exorcist TV show by revealing that she was playing the adult version of the character whose family had been targeted by demonic forces.

While fans have known Green, who also co-wrote and directed 2018's Halloween, would be spearheading a new The Exorcist sequel, the shock was that this new take would consist of three films. His Halloween sequel, which will be earning the sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, brought back not only original Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, but a number of other characters and performers from various corners of the franchise, so it's easy to see why the announcement of a new Exorcist trilogy would ignite speculation about Blair returning. Given that the actor pointed out she's not involved "as of now," there's surely hope that this could change in the coming months.

Stay tuned for details on the new The Exorcist films.

