Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Viewers Are Claiming Anxiety, Vomiting and Loss of Sleep From Watching

Netflix’s original series have become a part of our pop culture, but it looks like the newest one has garnered a whole other reaction.

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House debuted last week, giving fans a whole new kind of reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel. The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Haunting of Hill House has earned a lot of critical and fan acclaim (even from Stephen King), the show has also viscerally scared some of its viewers. In the time since the series’ debut, fans have complained about having anxiety attacks, losing sleep, and even vomiting over certain episodes. Whether you find yourself to be one of those people, or you’re just genuinely curious about the reaction to the show, read on either way.

No Sleep

Shoutout to my body, my anxiety, and my recent binging of the haunting of hill house for waking me up at exactly 3AM last night ? ? ? — Cailey Tervo (@caileytervo) October 18, 2018

Hit the Ground Running

I’m now a whopping seven minutes in to The Haunting of Hill House, pre opening credits, and already yelped. If it’s ten episodes of jump scares then I’ll die from anxiety ? — Kat (@xLibitinax) October 15, 2018

A Fan

Haunting of hill house is making me terror vomit in joyful confusion. So I love it. — SpookyLukey? (@RupaulFTompkins) October 13, 2018

On Alert

me and my mom are watching the haunting of hill house and something just slammed in my kitchen we thought someone came in the house so if i die this show did it i could throw up right now this is just unacceptable — decade under the influence (@oh_highsadie) October 14, 2018

High Praise

The Haunting of Hill House has me fucked up on multiple levels. Like. My anxiety has been progressively peaking since I started watching this show. That’s fuckin impressive.



This is officially the best horror series I’ve seen so far! — Natalie Griffin (@natwingwrites) October 17, 2018

*Surprised Emoji*

I started The Haunting of Hill House last night & it gave me goosebumps and heavy anxiety. ? — Father John Matticus (@MatticusFinchx) October 17, 2018

Worth It?

The haunting of hill house is amazing but also its giving me an anxiety attack — gay raccoon ??? (@lil_raccoon) October 18, 2018

Too Much to Handle