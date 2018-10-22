Horror

Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Viewers Are Claiming Anxiety, Vomiting and Loss of Sleep From Watching

Netflix’s original series have become a part of our pop culture, but it looks like the newest one […]

By

Netflix’s original series have become a part of our pop culture, but it looks like the newest one has garnered a whole other reaction.

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House debuted last week, giving fans a whole new kind of reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel. The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Haunting of Hill House has earned a lot of critical and fan acclaim (even from Stephen King), the show has also viscerally scared some of its viewers. In the time since the series’ debut, fans have complained about having anxiety attacks, losing sleep, and even vomiting over certain episodes. Whether you find yourself to be one of those people, or you’re just genuinely curious about the reaction to the show, read on either way.

No Sleep

Hit the Ground Running

A Fan

On Alert

High Praise

*Surprised Emoji*

Worth It?

Too Much to Handle

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts