The Home Depot's Beloved Giant Skeletons Go on Sale to Celebrate Halfway to Halloween

Few Halloween decorations are as coveted, impressive, and hard to come by as the massive skeletons released by The Home Depot, with many fans having to wait until the summer months to try to snag their own prop. In a halfway-to-Halloween miracle, Home Depot confirmed that it had some of these skeletons for sale already, allowing fans to add the figures to their collection well ahead of when Halloween decorations traditionally go on sale. It's unclear how long supplies will last, as these figures normally sell out every year, so head to The Home Depot now to try to secure your skeleton.

After the warm welcome that the original 12-foot-skeleton earned, The Home Depot then unveiled its Inferno Pumpkin variant, which shared the impressive stature of the original, though was adorned in a creepy covering of vines and sported a Jack-o'-lantern head. Both the original and Inferno Pumpkin variant are currently available, with more likely to be released as we get closer to the spooky season,

The original skeleton had a relatively humble debut, as it appeared in stores and quickly caught the attention of anyone who would walk by it. Once fans started seeing these impressive figures popping up in neighborhoods, they became a viral sensation on all social media platforms. Now no haunted home feels complete if you don't have one of the impressive props on your lawn.

Decorative Holiday Merchant at The Home Depot Lance Allen previously detailed how the beloved prop first came to life.

"We have a small group on our Holiday Team that strategizes and collaborates on new items," Allen revealed to ComicBook.com in 2021. "The 12-foot skeleton came to life after we were inspired by larger-than-life items walking trade shows and haunted houses. I still remember stating that it needs to be as large as two grown men standing on top of each other and just watching our engineer's mouth drop, trying to figure out that challenge."

He continued, "The 12-foot skeleton was actually one of our easier pieces to design because the blueprint was a human skeleton. The first version was anatomically correct, but we did have to modify it because the scaling didn't look right on a piece that large."

