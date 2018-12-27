Horror

The Internet Thinks Jordan Peele Is Creating A Shared Cinematic Universe With ‘Get Out’ And ‘Us’

While Us, the upcoming thriller from Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele, is not nominally a sequel to the horror mega-hit, fans online are looking to the just-released trailer and thinking that they see enough similarities to assume that the two movies share a space.

That’s right, baby — shared universe time!

Since Marvel Studios broke big, everyone has wanted a shared universe to connect their big tentpole films, effectively pressuring consumers into seeing movies that they might be on the fence about, since it might have bearing on concepts and characters that they love from other movies.

Warner Bros. finally rolled out their own shared universe of DC Comics movies, almost 20 years after George Clooney’s Batman joked about Superman working alone and got fans’ tongues wagging — and almost thirty years after The Incredible Hulk Returns united the Hulk with Thor, the God of Thunder in live action for the first time.

Other shared universes include the Transformers movies, which will reportedly tie in with other Hasbro brands (no word on whether My Little Pony: The Movie happens in the same universe as Bumblebee — yet!); Universal’s failed Dark Universe which was supposed to tie together various horror brands; and the world that will see Godzilla and King Kong fight in an upcoming movie from Universal and Legendary.

If Peele follows through with a shared universe, he will not be the first smaller-scale project to do so; indie comics genius Terry Moore has built a shared universe through his comics, from Strangers in Paradise through Echo, Rachel Rising, and Motor Girl.

He is in good company; Kevin Smith built a “View Askewniverse” that united the continuity of his indie comedies in the ’90s — two of which were not even distributed by the same studio as the others. And going to TV, the producers of Cheers and Wings shared characters long before Frasier came along. And let’s not get into the whole Tommy Westphall Universe theory.

In any event, here are some of our favorite responses to the Us trailer as they pertain to the idea of a shared universe with Get Out:

Kevin McCarthy

Probably the most compelling evidence for a shared universe within Jordan Peele’s movies comes from Kevin McCarthy, a film journalist who talked to Peele about Get Out and got the following quote:

“I’ve put some Easter Eggs in there and I’ll probably continue to weave in the universe in my next movie.”

As you can see above, McCarthy chimed in with the video clip from that interview when the Us trailer dropped.

“Messed up Events”

We love the idea of these horrifying things just being called “messed up events.” We can’t help it.

MIND. BLOWN.

This one would be bascially akin to the reveal at the end of Split, when you found out it was secretly a stealth sequel to Unbreakable.

Who knew rabbits would be the giveaway?

…Can’t help but wonder if maybe Jordan Peele’s next movie will be a riff on Of Mice and Men.

I’ll Go you one better…

Bonus points for tying in Key & Peele. In a believable way, even!

The Long Road to Terror

Okay, so maybe this one is a little more obvious than the others — but we’re just gonna say right now that if this really is a shared universe, it should literally be called “The Long Road to Terror.”

Marvel don’t own “What If…”

…Once again, that would be some Split-style craziness.

Creepy laughs

This isn’t too profound, but we just like the observation.

Who even cares?

This is a fair take — except that it’s just fun to speculate, Johnny. It doesn’t have to be true, but at this point why not entertain the notion?

It’s all Kevin Feige’s fault.

I mean…yeah.

