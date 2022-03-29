Elisabeth Moss’s Shining Girls Gets First Trailer from Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss’ lates television blockbuster has officially arrived. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Shining Girls, the upcoming television series starring, executive produced, and partially-directed by Moss, whose past work includes The Handmaid’s Tale, The Invisible Man, and Mad Men. The series is based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel of the same name, and is executive produced, written, and created by Silka Luisa. The first two episodes of the series are directed by Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren.

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist in the early 1990s whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, Amy Brenneman as Rachel and Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis.

“We’ve anchored the series much more in Kirby’s point of view,” Moss explained during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association earlier this year. “It’s Kirby who is mainly navigating this maze and it’s only at the end of the season that we get more of an aerial view of what’s going on. The mythology has shifted but the story fundamentals have stayed true.”

“I felt like the analogy of trauma was honest,” Moss continued. “[Luisa[ didn’t wrap it all up in a tiny bow. Kirby has never been able to move on from these experiences, which is the analogy of the show. And this is for anyone who has experienced a trauma, be it an attack or losing a loved one, or any giant shift that turns everything upside down. It’s beautifully done.”

Executive producers on the series also include MacLaren, Beukes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alan Page Arriaga, Daina Reid, Jennifer Davisson, Lindsey McManus, and Michael Hampton.

The first three episodes of Shining Girls will debut on Friday, April 29th on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut weekly.