The Most Dangerous Game Remake Trailer Released

One of the most infamous short stories of all time is about to get remixed for a new generation. On Monday, Mill Creek Entertainment revealed the first trailer for The Most Dangerous Game, which will serve as a remake of the 1932 film of the same name, which originally adapted the 1924 short story written by Richard Connell. The upcoming thriller will be directed by Justin Lee, and will feature an ensemble cast that includes Chris "CT" Tamburello, Tom Berenger, Bruce Dern, Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien, Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, Randy Charach, and Evan Daugherty.

In The Most Dangerous Game, the original "man hunting man" story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. The film will be directed by Final Kill's Justin Lee, who also wrote the film's script.

This is just the latest Most Dangerous Game adaptation to pop up in recent years, with a television series of the same name being released on Quibi, before moving over to Roku. The series ran for two seasons, and starred the likes of Christoph Waltz, Lliam Hemsworth, and David Castañeda.

"When I read the script I couldn't sleep for a few days," Castañeda said in a statement when Season 2 was announced. "Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister -- it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can't wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride."

"The response we've seen to Most Dangerous Game on The Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I'm thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers," writer and executive producer Nick Santora added. "Season two will be set in New York and let's just say, it'll be a whole new game."

The Most Dangerous Game will be released in theaters and on digital platforms on Friday, August 5th.