Quibi's Most Dangerous Game Gets Renewed for Season 2 by Roku

✖

Most Dangerous Game, which earned fairly solid reviews but failed to connect with a sizable audience after debuting on Quibi, will return for a second season on Roku. Roku, whose hardware is used primarily as a means to access other platforms, has been trying to transform that image by investing in original content, and it likely seems like Most Dangerous Game, the first season of which starred Liam Hemsworth as a man fighting for his life, has big potential upside given its cast and the familiarity of its concept, which centers on a man who agrees to serve as the prey in a "human hunt" in exchange for big money.

The season one "villain," Christoph Waltz, will reprise his starring role as Miles Sellers, the CEO of The Tiro Fund - a front for a centuries old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is. In the series' second season, Waltz will be joined by David Castañeda joins cast as new lead Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter, who will do anything to protect his sister and when he learns she's in trouble, he springs into action.

"When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days," Castañeda said in a statement. "Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister -- it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride."

There's a key difference between this season and the first: last time around, Liam Hemsworth played a terminally-ill man who participated in the hunt to provide for his pregnant wife, since he was dying anyway. In the second season, Suero has taken on the role to protect his sister, but is determined to survive to enjoy the payday (and the freedom from worry it provides).

"The response we’ve seen to Most Dangerous Game on The Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers," said writer and executive producer Nick Santora. "Season two will be set in New York and let’s just say, it’ll be a whole new game."

The new season will be produced by CBS Studios. Season one of the series is currently available to stream on The Roku Channel.