The Munsters: Rob Zombie Confirms Another Doctor Who Alum Joins Cast

When fans knew that filmmaker Rob Zombie was reviving the beloved Munster family for a new generation with his upcoming film, audiences were curious about who would be playing the titular characters, and with filming underway on the production, Zombie has also been updating fans about who will be playing supporting roles in the project. Most recently, Zombie confirmed that Catherine Schell, who starred in projects like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Return of the Pink Panther, and an episode of Doctor Who, has joined the project to play the “Zoya Krupp the gypsy queen.” The new The Munsters doesn’t yet have a release date.

“I am thrilled to bring you the first photo from the set of Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp,” Zombie shared on Instagram. “I am sure you all remember Catherine as Maya from Space: 1999 or perhaps from Roy Ward Baker’s Moon Zero Two… or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the [Doctor Who] episode ‘City of Death’ or her films with Peter Sellers The Return of the Pink Panther and The Prisoner of Zenda. Catherine retired from acting in the [’90s], but now she is back and we are so happy to have her join us on The Munsters!”

Previously confirmed cast members for Zombie’s version of The Munsters include a host of his former collaborators with Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Fans can also expect Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor.

Throughout his filmmaking career, Zombie has delivered audiences a number of compelling experiences, many of which reference and pay homage to all corners of the horror genre, along with having their fair share of comedic perspectives. However, given that all of these experiences lean much more heavily into gruesome and disturbing imagery, some fans might question how he’ll handle a project that isn’t exacly unsettling, with Roebuck previously detailing why the filmmaker was the perfect choice for the project.

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life. “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

He continued, “I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That’s all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it’s a drama. If all goes well and people really like, maybe we’ll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they’ll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it.”

