Production continues on Rob Zombie’s reboot of The Munsters and the filmmaker has taken to social media to confirm another new addition to the cast with the surprising arrival of Sylvester McCoy. Best known to many genre fans as the 7th Doctor on Doctor Who, McCoy will play the part of Igor, the Munsters’ servant character who was first introduced in the made-for-TV-movie The Munsters’ Revenge in 1981. Zombie posted a photo of McCoy in costume on the set of The Munsters which you can find below. A release date for the new take on The Munsters hasn’t been confirmed.

Regarding the casting of McCoy in the part, Zombie wrote: “I am very excited to bring you all this exclusive shot direct from the set of The Munsters and announce the casting of SYLVESTER McCOY as IGOR, the loyal servant to the Munsters. ☠️ You may remember Sylvester as the 7th Doctor Who or perhaps as Radagast from Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. 🦇 GET READY FOR IGOR!” Zombie’s use of a Bat emoji is of interest as well since the original TV series of The Munsters featured an Igor that was a pet bat of Grandpa Munster, perhaps a melding of the two Igors will occur in Zombie’s film (himself being an admitted fan it’s perhaps a head canon he’s eager to make the actual canon).

Previously confirmed cast members for Zombie’s version of The Munsters include a host of his former collaborators with Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and naturally Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster.

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck previously shared with Horror Geek Life. . “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will reportedly be released on Peacock when it debuts.