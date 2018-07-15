‘The Purge’: New Photo From Upcoming TV Series Revealed

The world of The Purge is about to get a little bit bigger, and now we have an idea of what that will look like.

Entertainment Weekly recently debuted a brand new still for the upcoming The Purge television series, which will debut later this year. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Miguel (Gabriel Chavarria), a marine who goes to great lengths to attempt to locate his sister on Purge Night.

“He’s just back from being deployed, and he gets this cryptic information about his sister on Purge Night,” Chavarria revealed. “So he tries to find her before things get crazy.”

Apparently, Miguel’s search will partially involve participating in “The Gauntlet”, a competition that definitely puts American Ninja Warrior to shame.

“It’s a death course of crazy things he has to go through in order to survive,” Chavarria explained.

Following the release of The First Purge, fans have been curious to see how the television spinoff could come together. And judging by previous teases from showrunner James DeMonaco, that medium will allow a sort of different kind of storytelling.

“I’d say it’s 70, 65 percent Purge Night and then 30 percent flashback,” DeMonaco explained in a previous interview. “We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge. The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

“The real estate of TV lets us truly analyze why anyone would resort to violence on Purge Night. So, it’s a slower burn,” DeMonaco continued. “Whereas the movies are kind of a punch in the face — you know, these big events — I think the TV show, with the real estate of it, allows us to truly analyze why anyone would pick up a gun or a knife to solve a problem. We really get to examine the night, and the intricacies of the evening, and the nuances of the evening, and the different kinds of people who are out on the streets in a way that I just couldn’t do in the movies.”

The Purge will debut on Syfy and USA on September 4th at 10/9c.