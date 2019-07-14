The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Poster Parodies Shape of Water and Stranger Things

We’re still many months away from Halloween, but The Simpsons is getting fans prepared for some pretty specific scares. Earlier this week, Fox debuted a teaser poster for the show’s thirtieth “Treehouse of Horror” episode, which is set to hit the television screen later this year.

Things get “strange” with this mini poster for @TheSimpsons and their annual Treehouse of Horror episode. This year’s design, honoring the 666th episode of the series, Treehouse of Horror XXX, features homages to both Stranger Things and The Shape of Water. pic.twitter.com/CxqUUGR5Xr — ScarePop (@ScarePop) July 10, 2019

The poster serves as a send-up to some of the most popular horror-adjacent pieces of pop culture in recent years, including The Shape of Water, which is recreated with Selma and either Kang or Kodos. The lower half of the poster turns into a Stranger Things homage, with Lisa in the role of Eleven.

Granted, there’s nothing that indicates that The Shape of Water or Stranger Things will actually factor into the episode, but the poster does hint at the kind of irreverent tone that these annual installments have had for decades.

The episode will serve as a landmark installment for The Simpsons, in part because it will be the show’s 666th episode overall. That bit of information was revealed to fans last fall, and apparently has been in the works for quite some time.

“Next year, ‘Treehouse of Horror XXX’ will coincidentally be Simpsons episode 666,” executive producer Al Jean explained at the time. “As we planned it in 1989!”

This is just the latest “Treehouse of Horror” content that fans have been treated to this month, with a series of Funko Pop! figures based on specific episodes making their debut last week.

“Treehouse of Horror XXX” will air on October 20th on Fox.