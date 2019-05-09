Stephen King Shares His Excitement for the New The Stand Adaptation

As proven by 2017’s IT and this year’s Pet Sematary, it’s possible to revisit a Stephen King story that was previously adapted into live-action and reimagine it for modern audiences and find massive success. One of the author’s most iconic novels is The Stand, which was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1994. The adaptation failed to become as popular as some of King’s other works, due in large part to the length of the source material and the dark subject matter. During a recent episode of the Post Mortem Podcast, King opened up about what has him so excited for a new The Stand adaptation being developed for CBS All Access.

“I like [showrunner] Josh Boone’s work, I actually worked with him on his first feature,” King shared on the podcast. “And then he did The Fault in Our Stars, which I thought showed his grasp of the medium. And I like him a lot. I like his reach… his ambition for [The Stand]. Really the thing I’m most excited about is, first of all, we’ve got two more hours to tell the story. And second, we’re free of all those things that held us back with [the original mini-series]. Not only is the budget bigger… we’re free… in terms of language, in terms of violence… in a way that we weren’t with the original.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original series was directed by Post Mortem host Mick Garris, who also directed King adaptations The Shining and Bag of Bones. Previous made-for-TV adaptations of King’s work have struggled with production budgets and censorship hinderances, but King sounds hopeful for the new approach.

While the author might be excited, he noted that the production is still in its early stages, though he did reveal that his son Owen King has contributed to the series.

“CBS All Access would really like this to work,” King admitted. “And they’ve put a lot of muscle behind it. So I’m hopeful. But it’s early days yet… so. The casting isn’t complete. My son Owen has written some of the scripts, and they’re terrific. So. It’s good.”

Stay tuned for details on the new adaptation of The Stand.

Are you looking forward to this new adaptation? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!