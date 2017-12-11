‘The X-Files’ 2018 Teases New Darin Morgan Episode

The X-Files is returning to Fox for an 11th season next year and is bringing with it the familiar faces of Agent Mulder, Agent Scully and creator Chris Carter. Fans will also be treated to an all-new episode from the mind of fan-favorite writer Darin Morgan, with TV Line debuting a first look at the highly-anticipated episode.

Details of what to expect from the episode have yet to be released, but star David Duchovny shared a hint of what to expect, in addition to sharing what he admires about Morgan’s writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What I personally love in [Darin’s episodes] is that he hates Mulder,” Duchovny joked. “He’s always trying to make Mulder an imbecile and the butt of every joke.”

Morgan has been involved with The X-Files in various capacities since 1994, with the first episode he wrote, “Humbug,” being a defining entry in the series. Focusing on a group of murders related to a traveling circus, the episode deviated slightly from the more intense tone of most of the series’ episodes, incorporating plenty of humor alongside the horror.

All of Morgan’s episodes have received positive responses from audiences, leading to him contributing to the series in 2016 for the six-episode return event.

Much like the previous contributions of “Humbug” or “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space,” Morgan’s “Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster” embraced the sillier tone of the concept, including appearances from Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Flight of the Conchords‘ Rhys Darby.

Duchovny went on to explain how Morgan’s episodes are exciting but also that they pose interesting challenges for the actor.

“It’s very difficult to figure out how to play Mulder in those episodes because he’s such an ass, and I feel pressure to find that place where I can service how funny it is and still keep Mulder Mulder,” the actor confessed. “It’s a bit of a pressure cooker for me because I love Darin and I want his episodes to have integrity. I don’t want it to just be this goofy thing like, ‘Oh, we’re not The X-Files this week. We’re winking. It’s not really Mulder.’ I want it to be more than that.”

Morgan’s episodes are often referred to as “Monster of the Week” entries, in that they don’t require much information about the series’ mythology to be enjoyed. It’s possible his new episode will share that quality, but Carter confirmed the installment will contain “a big link to previous X-Files episodes.”

Tune in to the season premiere of The X-Files on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox.

[H/T TV Line]