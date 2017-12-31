‘The X-Files’ Creator Explains Show’s Long-Lasting Appeal

More than 20 years after the series first premiered, a new season of The X-Files will be hitting TV next week, proving that audiences are just as interested as ever in stories of the paranormal. Series creator Chris Carter recently revealed with press at New York Comic Con that one of the show’s biggest strengths is its diversity in storytelling.

“There are lots of tonal shifts. It’s not one thing all the time,” Carter revealed. “There can be comedy episodes, thriller episodes, scary episodes, what we call the ‘Monster of the Week’ episodes. The X-Files has always been a variety of things. It has been one of its best features.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another integral element relates specifically to how our culture has changed in the almost 25 years since the show began.

“We live in very interesting times, technologically, politically and socially,” Carter pointed out, while also explaining all of those themes will be explored in the first five episodes.

The original series ran for nine seasons, culminating in 2002, while also earning the theatrical release The X-Files: Fight the Future in 1998 between Season 5 and Season 6. In 2008, the series got another film with The X-Files: I Want to Believe. Neither film earned much success, with complaints about the first centering around the necessity to have watched the series itself while the second film didn’t incorporate much of the show’s mythology.

Season 10 was a six-episode revival that aired in 2016, renewing interest in the characters and concept. This short season helped confirm that the storylines were more effective in a serialized format as opposed to utilizing one feature-length movie.

“It’s a trick. The X-Files is known as a show that has a mythology,” Carter pointed out. “The audience has always gone with us from one thing to the other, and we’re working harder to make those transitions seamless now. Whereas in the original series run, we’d do a mythology episode right into a comedy one.”

The upcoming season has 10 episodes, with fans now wondering if this will see the end of the show or if it’s just another step in the ultimate journey.

“There are no plans beyond this, but, as I tell people, that I believe this is true, is that there’s a lot of life still left in the show,” Carter confessed. “Lots of stories to tell. As long as there’s stories to tell, it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t go on.”

Actress Gillian Anderson, however, feels as though this is the end of the line for her portrayal of Dana Scully.

“No, no, I think this will be it for me,” Anderson told the press at the convention.

Much like the actress seems definite in her retirement from the series, she also knew exactly why it was important for her to return for this season.

“Because it felt like it wasn’t over,” Anderson pointed out. “It didn’t feel like we necessarily delivered everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that.”

Tune in to the season premiere of The X-Files on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox.

[H/T 1428 Elm]